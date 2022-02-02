LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. James Broz will officiate with burial in Concord Cemetery in Concord.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services on Saturday.
James Linn died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2022
James Linn was born to Albert and Olive (Hayward) Linn on Aug. 11, 1933, on the Linn family farm northeast of Laurel. He lived all his life on the family farm which has been in his family for over 100 years. He rode his dad’s saddle horse to grade school at School District 44 in Cedar County for eight years and graduated from Laurel High School in 1950.
He received a Regents alternate scholarship, which he elected not to use to go to work for a bee business in Dixon for four years and to farm with his dad.
He married Marietta Kraemer of Dixon on Sept. 23, 1956, at the Dixon United Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with three children: daughter Terri and sons Jody and Cory. He farmed all his life and worked part-time for Logan Valley Construction of Laurel, for over 30 years running heavy equipment.
James enjoyed woodworking, building a large wall clock for each one of his children and grandchildren and a few more. Jim went deer hunting every fall and coyote hunting in the winter. He really enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandsons whenever he got the chance.
Jim and Marietta loved spending many summers camping at the Cottonwood camp ground near Yankton.
He is survived by his spouse, Marietta of 65 years; a daughter, Terri (David) Graverholt of Norfolk; his sons, Jody (Barb) Linn of Norfolk and Cory (Christi) Linn of Laurel; his grandchildren, Brett (Beth) Graverholt of Lincoln, Nicholas (Katrina) Linn of Norfolk, Justin (Kari) Linn of Columbus, Alex (Melanie) Linn of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kayla ( Joe) Frerichs of Elkhorn and Taylor (Ethan) McNair of Laurel; 13 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Don (Luann) Kraemer; and sisters-in-law Diane Lorenzen and Shirley Kraemer.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert (Olive) Linn; in-laws Albert Kraemer and Irma Kraemer-Anderson; sister Marge and spouse Lawrence Lux; brothers-in-law Marlen Kraemer and Richard Lorenzen; sisters-in-law Arlene and spouse Robert McNew; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jim’s grandsons: Brett Graverholt, Nicholas Linn, Justin Linn, Alex Linn, Joe Frerichs and Lathan Asbra. Honorary pallbearers will be Marlin Reynolds, Loren Nelson, Roger Van Fossen, Dave Carstensen, Larry Jensen, Roger Jensen, Todd Nelson and Ethan McNair.