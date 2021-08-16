James Leonard

BASSETT — Memorial graveside services for James K. Leonard, 73, Portland, Ore., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate.
Leonard died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home in Portland.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.
1948-2021
James Kermit Leonard was born in Portland on Feb. 18, 1948. He graduated from Garrison High School in 1966 and enjoyed many outdoor activities and sports activities especially during his high school years in Garrison.
Jim attended the University of North Dakota for several years before joining the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged from the Navy.
Jim spent many summers during high school and college helping his late Uncle Klane and Aunt Getha Leonard, on their ranch near Bassett, along with many of his childhood years with his grandparents in Bassett.
He later attended the Horst Mager Culinary Institute in Portland. He worked as a baker in the catering service for the University of Portland for over 30 years. He was a phenomenal baker and loved cooking.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Kermit Leonard, M.D., and Francine Leonard, formerly of Garrison, N.D.
He is survived by his brother, Dr. Bruce Leonard of Houston, Texas, along with other family members.
