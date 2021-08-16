James Leonard

You have permission to edit this article.
BASSETT — Memorial graveside services for James K. Leonard, 73, Portland, Ore., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate.

Leonard died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home in Portland.

Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.

1948-2021

James Kermit Leonard was born in Portland on Feb. 18, 1948. He graduated from Garrison High School in 1966 and enjoyed many outdoor activities and sports activities especially during his high school years in Garrison.

Jim attended the University of North Dakota for several years before joining the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged from the Navy.

Jim spent many summers during high school and college helping his late Uncle Klane and Aunt Getha Leonard, on their ranch near Bassett, along with many of his childhood years with his grandparents in Bassett.

He later attended the Horst Mager Culinary Institute in Portland. He worked as a baker in the catering service for the University of Portland for over 30 years. He was a phenomenal baker and loved cooking.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Kermit Leonard, M.D., and Francine Leonard, formerly of Garrison, N.D.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. Bruce Leonard of Houston, Texas, along with other family members.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

