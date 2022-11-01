James Lanphear

HOSKINS — James L. “Jim” Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1958-2022
Jim was born on June 11, 1958, in Norfolk to Jerry and Phyllis (Maas) Spiering. He attended grade school in Hoskins until the eighth grade and then attended and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.
After high school, Jim served his country in the U.S. Marines from Oct. 24, 1975, to Jan. 11, 1980. During his service, he was deployed and traveled to many ports throughout the world. Jim went around the world three times. One of his favorite places was Hong Kong.
After returning home from the military, Jim then attended Northeast and received his CDL, as well as taking plumbing classes with the Local Union in Texas and Local 192 in Cheyenne, Wyo., to become a journeyman plumber with medical gas.
Jim traveled the United States to build prisons, hospitals, convention centers, schools and more. He especially loved Corpus Christi, Texas, Arizona and Florida. Jim was a man on the move. He valued and lived by the Marine standards and believed everyone should go into the service to learn respect and to value the other person first. Leave no man behind.
Jim married Jenice Searle on Dec. 12, 2000, in Madison. After coming home to settle in Hoskins in 2010, Jim worked for Great Dane and later Gerhold Concrete.
Jim enjoyed traveling, gardening, yard work and his flowers.
Survivors include his spouse, Jenice Lanphear of Hoskins, sister Julie (Longin) Prusa of Norfolk and brother Joel Lanphear of Hoskins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Phyllis, and sister Tracy Zessin.
