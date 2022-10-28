James Lanphear

HOSKINS — James L. Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Lorena Kumm died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.
HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. Gentrup, 84, Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Robert Gentrup died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Unity Point Health–St. Lukes in Sioux City, Iowa, after experiencing heart issues.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Grace Miller died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Esprit Whispering Ridge Assisted Living in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Charlie Doerr will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara.
RANDOLPH — Services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Buss died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
