James L. Prauner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for former Madison County Commissioner James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
James Prauner died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in Battle Creek.
Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
1950-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
James Leon was born Sunday, Aug. 20, 1950, in Norfolk to Ernest and Marjorie (Reigle) Prauner. Jim was baptized on Sept. 15, 1950, and confirmed March 22, 1964, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. As a youth, he was active in FFA.
Jim graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1968, and he played on the undefeated football team that year.
Following graduation, he attended PBI (Professional Business Institute) College in Minneapolis and earned a diploma as a medical laboratory and x-ray technician on Sept. 12, 1969. He worked as medical technician at the Tilden Community Hospital.
On March 23, 1974, Jim married Susan Marie Thompson. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Julie Marie and Cindy Jo. Sadly, Susan passed away on May 25, 1979.
On June 22, 1974, Jim earned a diploma from the Reisch Auction College.
In 1976, Jim became chief of police in Battle Creek following graduation from the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island. Over the years, Jim served the community of Battle Creek as a volunteer on the Battle Creek Fire and Rescue Squad, fire chief, an EMT and as the Civil Defense chairman. For Madison County, he served as county commissioner for the Third District from 1977 to 2021.
On Jan. 22, 1983, Jim married Beverly (Baumann) Peterson at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
He is survived by his spouse, Beverly; daughter Julie Jones and her children, Lucas, Matthew and Nathan; daughter Cindy Prauner and her children, Makayla and Cheyann; son Christopher (Sellah) Prauner and their son, Micah; stepdaughter Aimee (Steve) Johnson and their children, Hilarie, Levi and Torie and their grandchildren, Raedon and Kendrick; stepdaughter, Nancie Clinch and her children, Sophia, Victoria, Joenah, Danesia (fiancé Brendon Yoch); stepdaughter Sara (Thomas) Moeller and their children, Madalyn and Barett; a brother, Fred (Joanne) Prauner; sister Susan (Rex) Volk; nephews Kenny and Zeth Volk; niece Kathryn (Paul) Heineman and their children, Jacob, Allison (fiancé Mason Rasmussen); and nephew John (Christine) Prauner and their children, Anna, Olivia and Elijah.
Jim was preceded in death by parents; his spouse, Susan Thompson; and aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Steve Johnson, Thomas Moeller, James Clinch, Paul Heineman, John Prauner and Kenneth Volk. Honorary pallbearers will be the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, LeRoy Wadell, and Jim’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.