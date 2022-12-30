 Skip to main content
James Kyriss

NORFOLK — Services for James B. Kyriss, 40, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Kyriss died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.

In other news

Frankie Maughan

TILDEN — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Frankie Maughan died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence.

Janice Wiedmeier

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, Creighton, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.

Ellen Osborn

FREMONT — Services for Ellen R. Osborn, 80, Scribner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Howells.

Robert Schulz

MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW …

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Kevin Blum

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin J. Blum, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Ruth Gerst

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Patricia Brauer

STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

