NORFOLK — Services for James B. Kyriss, 40, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Kyriss died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.
TILDEN — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Frankie Maughan died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, Creighton, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.
FREMONT — Services for Ellen R. Osborn, 80, Scribner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Howells.
NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor G…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin J. Blum, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.