James Kyriss

NORFOLK — James B. Kyriss, 40, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home. A private visitation will be held.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
NORFOLK — Private burial for Arthur R. “Art” Jacobs, 92, Norfolk, was Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Per his wishes, no public services will be held.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Jim Reicks, 75, O’Neill, will be at a later date in the spring.
O’NEILL — Services for Don Chohon, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Orin W. Rinkel, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.
MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor G…
OSMOND — Memorial services for Eugene C. “Gene” Blunck, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond.
Graveside services for Donald H. Graves, 91, Commerce, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ellen M. Curtis, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
