NORFOLK — Private visitation for James B. Kyriss, 40, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
1982-2022
James B. Kyriss died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home after a short but difficult battle with cancer. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones.
James Bryan Kyriss, son of Joel “Joey” Nathan and Bryan James Kyriss, was born on Nov. 12, 1982. He grew up in Norfolk and attended Norfolk Public Schools but obtained his GED later in life.
In May 2004, James’ son, Oscar J. Kyriss, was born.
James had a zest for life. James loved cooking for people, eating his unique food creations, traveling, gambling and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents; aunt Colette F. Taylor; uncle Quentin L. Taylor; and aunt Shirley A. Bair.
James is survived by his parents, Joey A. Nathan (Brandon) of Norfolk and Bryan (Pam) Kyriss of Yankton; a son, Oscar James Kyriss of Norfolk; a sister, Angelica T. De Anda of Norfolk; a brother, Cole T. Nathan of Norfolk; a sister, Brianna Quesenberry of Omaha; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.