Private memorial services for James L. “Jim” Kropp, 74, formerly of Norfolk and Ewing, will be held with family members.
James Kropp died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
1946-2021
James Leroy Kropp was born in O’Neill on Dec. 11, 1946, to Arthur and Dolores (Young) Kropp of Ewing. James attended and graduated from Ewing Public School. He enlisted in the Navy and served for 4-½ years as a Naval Air Technician.
On Oct. 3, 1970, he was joined in marriage with Mardelle Koehlmoos of Pilger. They made their homes in Norfolk and Ewing prior to moving to Idaho, where they lived in the Payette area. Jim owned a pivot irrigation company prior to his retirement and always had a passion for fishing and hunting.
Jim and Mardelle had two children, Renae and Brian. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 51 years, Mardelle; daughter Renae Evins; and son Brian and spouse Amy Kropp. Jim leaves behind their grandchildren, Savanah and Waylon Evins of New Plymouth, Idaho, Abbie Johnson of Boise, Idaho, Brandon Kropp of Fruitland, Idaho, Brittany Kropp of Weiser, Idaho, and two step-grandchildren and a stepgreat grandson. Survivors also include his sister, Sharon Kropp Araji and spouse Jim of Golden, Colo., and Moscow, Idaho. He is also survived by his brother, Richard, and spouse Sue Kropp of Omaha and his brother, Tim and spouse Diane Kropp of Bellevue.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jack and Max Kropp.
Cards and flowers may be sent to “The Family of Jim Kropp,” 2059 Decker Drive, Payette, ID 83661.