James Kirby

He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home in Battle Creek.
1929-2021
Phil was born on March 29, 1929, in Hadar. Phil was the 10th of 12 children of Raymond and Margaret (Risse) Kirby. He graduated from Battle Creek High School and joined the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served our country in the Korean War and achieved the rank of staff sergeant.
Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, Phil attended Iowa State University, where he earned a master’s of science degree in electrical engineering.
On March 29, 1952, Phil married Patricia Charlotte Timpe at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The family made their home in Southern California, where they raised 11 children: daughters Annette, Bonnie, Alysia and Marie, and sons Dan, Tony, Larry, Roger, Tim, Ron and Sean.
In Southern California, Phil accepted a position as an engineer with Douglas Aircraft, where he began a challenging engineering career working on projects spanning from advanced military weapons systems to communications systems used in the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space programs, working for McDonnell Douglas and later, Hughes Aircraft.
As space program activity began to decline, Phil transitioned into the private sector and started Kirby’s Coaches, which became one of the largest and most successful recreational vehicle businesses in Southern California at that time.
Phil and Pat ran the company until their retirement in 1997.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret; his spouse, Pat; siblings William, Leo, Raymond “Bud”, Francis “Frank”, Jerry, Vince, Lucille Kuchar, Margaret Leise, Rosalie “Rosie” Leise and Ellen Derry; and two grandchildren, Tommy Spencer and John Kirby.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Dan Kirby (Sherri) of Battle Creek, Tony Kirby of Sunny Valley, Ore., Bonnie Dawson (Gary) of Island Park, Idaho, Larry Kirby (Kim) of Las Vegas, Nev., Roger Kirby (Mary) of San Climente, Calif., Alysia Christensen of Knoxville, Tenn., Tim Kirby (Ofelia) of Sylmar, Calif., Ron Kirby of Sun City, Calif., Marie Tempton (Willie) of Houston, Texas, and Sean Kirby of Anaheim, Calif.; a sister, Betty Abler (Jerry) of Wahoo; 31 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Phil enjoyed golfing and betting and could fix anything. He loved the outdoors and nature. He had hit two holes in one while golfing.
