You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Kahler

WAYNE — Graveside services for James A. Kahler, 89, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

James Kahler died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Wayne Country View Estates.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Brenda Aldrich

Brenda Aldrich

NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sam Kitto will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.

Allen Dau

Allen Dau

BATTLE CREEK — Allen R. Dau, 84, Battle Creek, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Colleen Heggemeyer

Colleen Heggemeyer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Charles Slahn

Charles Slahn

NORFOLK — Services for Charles L. “Tuna” Slahn, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16,…

Eugene Gubbels

Eugene Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans…

Wendell Schumacher

Wendell Schumacher

CROFTON —  Services for Wendell J. Schumacher, 83, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Wendell Schumacher died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.

Doris Folkers

Doris Folkers

HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. Folkers, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Doris Folkers died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Charles Lederer

Charles Lederer

PIERCE — Services for Charles Lederer, 80, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Charles Lederer died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.

Theresa Stratman

Theresa Stratman

HARTINGTON — Services for Theresa Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Theresa Stratman died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sumner Place Nursing Home in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara