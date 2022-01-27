 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Kahland

James Kahland

NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

James Kahland died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

1932-2022

James D. “Jim” Kahland, son of Martin and Amalia (Simonsen) Kahland, was born July 9, 1932, in Antelope County. Jim was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Church in Tilden and has been a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Jim attended country grade school and graduated from Tilden High School in 1949. He worked at Johnson’s Lockers and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a corporal in the army and was stationed in Newfoundland for 16 months.

Jim married Mabel Pfisterer on Nov. 3, 1957, at Meadow Grove. He was employed with the Nebraska Department of Roads until 1973 and then with Donald A. Rees as a real estate broker until retiring in 1998.

He was a member of Tilden American Legion for many years.

Survivors include his daughter, Sandy (Scott) Watson of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Garrett Watson of Norfolk, Chance (Alexis) Watson and their children, Jayda and Stetsyn of Norfolk, and Sydney (Justin) Pritchard of Franklin, Tenn.; a sister, Arlene Thomas of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Brandstetter of Battle Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Mabel; five brothers and four sisters.

Tags

In other news

Forrest Smith

Forrest Smith

ALLEN — Services for Forrest R. Smith, 92, Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Allen. Burial with military rites will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.

Marilyn Hegert

Marilyn Hegert

HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Marilyn Hegert died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Lelan Hingst

Lelan Hingst

EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.

Phyllis O’Brien

Phyllis O’Brien

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis L. O’Brien, 82, Wayne, formerly of Ponca, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.

Phyllis O’Brien

Phyllis O’Brien

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis L. O’Brien, 82, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis O’Brien died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Donna Meier

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Donna Meier

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Helga Nedergaard

Helga Nedergaard

WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Donald Westerhaus

Donald Westerhaus

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Donald Westerhaus, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church, 200 N. Victory Road, in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Winside at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara