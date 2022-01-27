NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
James Kahland died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1932-2022
James D. “Jim” Kahland, son of Martin and Amalia (Simonsen) Kahland, was born July 9, 1932, in Antelope County. Jim was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Church in Tilden and has been a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Jim attended country grade school and graduated from Tilden High School in 1949. He worked at Johnson’s Lockers and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a corporal in the army and was stationed in Newfoundland for 16 months.
Jim married Mabel Pfisterer on Nov. 3, 1957, at Meadow Grove. He was employed with the Nebraska Department of Roads until 1973 and then with Donald A. Rees as a real estate broker until retiring in 1998.
He was a member of Tilden American Legion for many years.
Survivors include his daughter, Sandy (Scott) Watson of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Garrett Watson of Norfolk, Chance (Alexis) Watson and their children, Jayda and Stetsyn of Norfolk, and Sydney (Justin) Pritchard of Franklin, Tenn.; a sister, Arlene Thomas of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Brandstetter of Battle Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Mabel; five brothers and four sisters.