James Jung

NORFOLK — Services for James L. Jung, 64, Norfolk will be at a later date.
He died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1956-2021
James Leland Jung was born July 23, 1956, to Art and Louise Jung in Mobridge, S.D. James was a beloved spouse, brother, father and Papa. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends and nothing more than riding motorcycles and living life to the fullest.
He attended school in Selby, S.D., from elementary through high school. Then he migrated to Nebraska, where he had his three boys, Kristopher, Matthew and Jeremie.
He met the love of his life, Carmen McGrew-(Jung) shortly later and was blessed with his little angel, Skylyn, and 15 grandchildren, whom he adored and took in throughout the years.
He worked in construction and tinkering in household renovations and just being a helping hand to all. His hobbies were enjoyed with riding motorcycles and enjoying his family and friends through the years.
James loved his Bacardi and Cokes, but just Coca-Colas. His favorite meal was plain macaroni and milk with a lot of pepper. His favorite holiday was the Fourth of July since all of the kids would get together. James loved any excuse for a get together with his friends and family.
James was diagnosed with lung cancer six years ago and fought vigorously with his spouse, family and friends alongside him.
His beautiful life, well-built, is lived by the love of his life, Carmen McGrew of Norfolk; children Kristopher Jung of Sioux Falls, S.D., Matthew Jung of Norfolk, Jeremie Jung of Norfolk, Benjamin McGrew of Norfolk, Amanda (Lonnie) Dittman of Norfolk, Kimberly McGrew of Norfolk and Skylyn Velder of Norfolk; 15 grandchildren; a brother, Ray (Barb) Jung of Rapid City, S.D.; sisters Susan (Melvin) Melton of Pinedale, Ariz., Christie (Tim) Allerdings of Cottonwood, Ariz., Cecilia (Scott) Kolthoff of Viborg, S.D., Laurie (Bucky) Moak of Selby; and brother-in-law Eddie Martinez of Cottonwood, Ariz.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louise Jung, and a sister, Linda Martinez.
