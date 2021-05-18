James Jung

NORFOLK — Services for James L. Jung, 64, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk..
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Darrell Schuett, 89, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private family services for Robert H. “Bob” Riggins, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date in Kansas. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
COLUMBUS — A celebration of life service for Bonnie Taylor, 98, of Columbus will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Family interment will be in the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Verlyn “Butch” Lind, 65, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley E. Peters, 68, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
PETERSBURG — Services for Flavian W. Luettel, 95, of Petersburg will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Sara W. Johnston, 97, of St. Louis, Mich., will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, at the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
CROFTON — Services for Alice L. “Peetle” Hegge, 79, of Crofton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Constance.
