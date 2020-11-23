James Jacobsen

RANDOLPH — Private service for James A. Jacobsen, 79, Laurel, will be at Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in St. Frances Cemetery in Randolph.
There will be no visitation.
He died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
1941-2020
James Arthur Jacobsen was born Aug. 2, 1941, at Laurel, the son of Jens and Ingeborg (Bach) Jacobsen. A 1960 graduate from Laurel High School, he served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 11, 1961, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 3, 1964.
On Feb. 20, 1965, Jim married Betty Gubbels at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Jim farmed near Laurel until 1998, when he retired from farming and began work for Pehrson’s Feed Yards and the Laurel Sale Barn.
His hobbies were playing cards with family and square dancing.
Survivors include his three children, Tom Jacobsen of Vermillion, S.D., Gary and Lynn Jacobsen of Acworth, Ga., and Brenda and Rick Lage of Coleridge; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four brothers, Mike and Cathie Jacobsen of Sioux City, Morris Jacobsen of Laurel, Don and Oma Jacobsen of Hartington and Dick and Irene Jacobsen of Lakewood, Colo.; sister-in-law Donna Jacobsen of Wayne; three brothers-in-law, Duane and Pat Gubbels of Valparaiso, Dennis and Linda Gubbels of St. Louis, Mo., and Ronnie and Sally Gubbels of Bloomfield.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his spouse, Betty; five brothers, Chris, Duaine, Leonard, Harvey, Raymond and Judy Jacobsen; four sisters, infant twin sisters, Judy and Julia and Shirley and Loren Keifer and Ruby and Henry Johnson; brother-in-law Stanley Gubbels; Helen and Larry Behnke; and his mother and father-in-law Delbert and Marina Gubbels.
Pallbearers will be Rick Lage, Tony Jacobsen, Ross Lage, Riley Lage and Matt Lundahl.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.