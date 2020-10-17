James Henry

WAHOO — Memorial services for James A. “Pete” Henry, 70, Fremont, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Wahoo.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
1950-2020
He was born May 11, 1950, in Miami, Fla., to Alfred and Shirley (Pegg) Henry. He married his second spouse, Laura Coufal, on April 1, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived in the Norfolk area before moving to Fremont.
Survivors include his spouse, Laura Coufal of Fremont; his sons, Josh Henry of Pilger, Caleb Henry and Kaden Henry, both of Norfolk; his stepchildren, Michaela Coufal of Fremont and Albert (Bethany) Shukis III of Council Bluffs, Iowa; six grandchildren; first spouse, Michelle Henry of Columbus; his siblings, Paul (Kim) Henry and Linda Pigott; a brother-in-law, Roy Heavey; his favorite niece, Tammy (Brian) Larson; and four nephews, all of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Heavey.
Leave messages for the family online at NebraskaCremation.com.