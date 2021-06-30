MADISON — Services for James D. Heller, 59, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
——
James Heller passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer.
James was born on March 14, 1962, to LaVina (Heller) Flowers in Omaha. He graduated from Madison High School in 1980.
On Sept. 4, 1980, James married the love of his life, Sharilyn (Schulz) Heller, going on to complete his ultimate life goal of becoming a father of two children, Sara and Travis. James also was blessed with a son-in-law, Colby, and two grandsons that he adored, Peyton and Easton.
He joined the Norfolk Police Department as a police officer in May 1986. He retired for medical reasons in 2019. In 2002, he had the opportunity to do security at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
After being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in the summer of 2004 at the age of 42, James did not let the diagnosis diminish his love for public service. James was an E.M.T. for over 20 years on the Madison Fire and Rescue Squad. He worked for Sioux City Night Patrol doing security at Faith Regional Health Services and Northeast Community College. In addition, he also served on the Madison County Fair Board/Ag Society for 12 years and served as president for several of those years.
James enjoyed the outdoors by hunting, fishing and camping; going on family vacations; visiting extended family at reunions; teaching his son and son-in-law carpentry skills by working on home projects; watching and attending Husker football games; and cooking barbecue on his Traeger for his family and friends.
He is survived by his spouse, Sharilyn; his children, Sara (Heller) Jones and Travis Heller; a son-in-law, Colby Jones; grandsons Peyton Jones and Easton Jones; his mother, LaVina Flowers; brother Daniel Heller; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Laura Heller, and parents-in-law, Otto and Adelyn Schulz.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.