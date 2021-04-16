You have permission to edit this article.
James Hansen

James Hansen

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for James A. “Jim” Hansen, 86, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate. Burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Hartman Post 84.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

He died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.

The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

James Andrew “Jim” Hansen was born on Nov. 16, 1934, to Andrew and Grace (Rasmussen) Hansen in Laurel. He attended elementary school in Wausa, middle school in Battle Creek and graduated from Wisner High School in 1952.

After graduation, he worked as a veterinarian assistant for two years and then enlisted with his brother, Gary, in the U.S. Air Force in 1954. He served eight years in aircraft communications. After the Air Force, Jim worked for Lockheed as a logistics technician, installing communications equipment at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

On June 23, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Sonia Kobza at the Lincoln Air Force Base Chapel, which was precipitated by a blind date initiated by his brother, Gary. The couple moved to Columbus in 1963. Jim soon began employment at Dale Electronics and retired after 35 years as a product engineer.

During this time, Jim went overseas to Israel to help set up his production line. He also earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Jim enjoyed gardening, camping with his family, bowling and golfing with his co-workers. He and Sonia enjoyed traveling during their retirement and going on several cruises together.

Jim’s greatest joy came from his family; he loved taking care of Sonia and spending time with all of his family.

Jim is survived by a son, Russell (Shari) Hansen of Lincoln; a son, Thomas (Sheila) of Omaha; grandchildren: Chelsea (Lance) Davis of Omaha and Jessica Hansen of Omaha; great-grandchildren Jane and Parker Davis of Omaha; a daughter, Cynthia (Dale) Shepherd of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren: Jasmine Shepherd of Pueblo, and SPC4 Colt Shepherd of Fort Drum, N.Y.; a daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Bettenhausen of Norfolk; grandchildren: Joshua Bettenhausen of Norfolk, Andrew Bettenhausen of Lincoln and Cameron Bettenhausen of Lincoln; brothers Gary Hansen of Syracuse, Utah, and Gene (Karen) Hansen of Wayne; his sisters-in-law, Lillian Dawson of Beaverton, Ore., Barbara Robertson of Houston, Texas, and Sally Williamsen of Lincoln; a brother-in-law, Fred (Vera) Kobza of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his spouse, Sonia; his parents, Andrew and Grace Hansen; his brothers, Harlan and Roger; his brothers-in-law, Mike Dawson, Bill Robertson, John Kobza, Louie Kobza and Jerry Kobza; sisters-in-law Judy Hansen and Glenda Hansen; and a niece, Julie Williamsen.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.



Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

