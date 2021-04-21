James Fritz

SPENCER — Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
BASSETT — Services for James H. “Jim” Shaw, 84, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery in Mills. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
ATKINSON — Services for Mary J. Easton, 77, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at the Chambers City Cemetery in Chambers.
CREIGHTON — Services for Marlin Drobny, 70, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.
MENOMINEE — Services for Kayleen M. Kaiser, 55, Fordyce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
ELGIN — Services for Larry A. Braband, 68, Elgin, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.
TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7…
WAYNE — Graveside services for Mary H. Walker, 64, Fullerton, Calif., formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NELIGH — Marilyn Yates, 81, Royal, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. She has donated her body to science so there will be no service per her wishes.