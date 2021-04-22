James Fritz

Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfax Community Hall in Fairfax, S.D. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Fairfax. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
A celebration of life will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at the hall. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.