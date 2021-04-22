You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Fritz

Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfax Community Hall in Fairfax, S.D. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Fairfax. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.

A celebration of life will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at the hall. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Marilyn Dieckman

Marilyn Dieckman

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Dieckman, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Melody Binkerd

Melody Binkerd

Services for Melody Rae Binkerd, 57, will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2651 Shettler Road, in Muskegon, Mich. The Rev. Timothy Winkel will officiate. Graveside services will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.

Glenn Wagner

Glenn Wagner

TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7…

James Fritz

James Fritz

Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfax Community Hall in Fairfax, S.D. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Fairfax. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 51 and U.S. Marine…

Marlin Drobny

Marlin Drobny

VERDIGRE — Services for Marlin Drobny, 70, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Dorsey Cemetery in rural O’Neill.

James Shaw

James Shaw

BASSETT —  Services for James H. “Jim” Shaw, 84, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery in Mills. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123.

Mary Easton

Mary Easton

ATKINSON — Services for Mary J. Easton, 77, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at the Chambers City Cemetery in Chambers.

Marlin Drobny

Marlin Drobny

CREIGHTON — Services for Marlin Drobny, 70, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.

Kayleen Kaiser

Kayleen Kaiser

MENOMINEE — Services for Kayleen M. Kaiser, 55, Fordyce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara