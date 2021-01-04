James Friedel

STUART — Private services for James J. Friedel, 87, formerly of Stuart, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Stuart.
Public visitation without the family present will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
He died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Catholic Church or The Teach Jack Foundation.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.