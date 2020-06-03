James Feyerherm

NORFOLK — Graveside services for James D. Feyerherm, 66, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. COVID-19 restrictions apply.
1954-2020
Jim went to live with the Lord on May 26, 2020.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Erich and Verna, and brothers Terry and David.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Diana Whittle of Cleveland, Tenn., and Cheryl Bowman of Des Moines, and brother Steve (Connie) of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Born Feb. 4, 1954, Jim was a truck driver for Rose Transport and previously owned Jim’s Amoco in Battle Creek.
The family will direct memorials.