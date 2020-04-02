CREIGHTON — Services for James Farnik, 82, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
He died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Duane J. Johnston, 75, of Pierce will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery.
STANTON — Private funeral services for Kimberly R. Noelle, 56, of Stanton will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton with the Rev. Linda Mohr officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Stanton Cemetery.
Barbara Luebcke went to her Lord in heaven on Feb. 17, 2020, after a valiant fight with brain cancer. Family and friends had gathered around her prior to her death, and she was blessed to meet her newest granddaughter during that time.
OSMOND — Private family graveside services for Norman D. Lorenz, 88, of Osmond will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Osmond, with the Rev. Glen Emery officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, VFW Post 7838 and Son’s Of The American Legion of Osmond.
NIXA, Mo. — Marvin Lloyd “Marv” Hayes, 78 of Nixa, Mo., passed away in Springfield Care Select Hospital on March 27, 2020, after dealing with health issues.
NORFOLK — Private family rosary and Mass for Iris P. Dinkel, 88, of Norfolk will be Saturday, April 4, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate.
LAUREL — Services for Virginia Burns, 87, of Laurel are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard L. Cruise, 78, of Norfolk will take place at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
