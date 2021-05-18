James Dekker

James P. “Jim” Dekker of Cedarburg, Wis., found peace in the arms of our Lord on May 11, 2021, at the age of 73, while in hospice after a courageous battle with cancer and other health issues.
1947-2021
Jim was born on May 21, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Clara (Strzyzewski) and Alexander Dombrowski. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1965. Jim served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1970. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, prior to becoming a proud member of the Milwaukee Police Department until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Jacquelyn; their three sons, Todd (Steve), Erick (Megan) and Jeff (Sue) Weber; brothers Dennis (Virginia) Dekker and Norman (Barb) Dekker; and his beloved seven grandchildren. He is further survived by other wonderful relatives, friends and neighbors. He is predeceased by his loving parents.
Jim will also be sincerely missed by his “loving second family in Nebraska” — Arthur and Alice Busshardt, sister-in-law Pam (Lyle) Schwartz and other relatives and friends he made on his many trips to Nebraska.
A heart of gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Hospital and Clinics in Grafton, Mequon and Milwaukee, Horizon Hospice-Lawlis Family Center and Pastor Jon Vallier
A private celebration of Jim’s life was held with burial at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg.
Memorials are humbly appreciated to the Cedarburg Police Department K-9 Unit, Alliance Bible Church Mequon or charity of your choice. Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg assisted the family. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Jim will be truly missed and forever loved by his family and all who knew him. “Rest easy, Sweetheart, no more pain. The kids and I will take it from here with you as our guardian angel.”