WAYNE — Services are pending for James “Jim” Day, 88, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. James Day died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Wayne Countryview.
WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
WAYNE — Services for Donald A. Hochstein, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Francis Reynolds, 99, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Brunswick Congregational Church. Burial will be in the Brunswick City Cemetery.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
NORFOLK — Visitation for H. Dale Remmich, 79, Norfolk, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legi…
WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. The Rev. James McCluskey died suddenly Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Ames died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Parsons House on Eagle Run in Omaha.