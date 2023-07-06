NORFOLK — Services for James N. “Jim” Coulter, 65, Norfolk, formerly of Oregon, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Coulter died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Loris “Bud” Jones, 87, of Loveland Colo., died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Good Samaritan Rehab Center in Loveland. Bud Jones was cremated in Loveland and a private inurnment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
HARTINGTON — Aaron Bensen, 53, Ponca, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Unity Point Health–St. Luke’s in Sioux City.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Lawrence K. “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Warren Cemetery in rural Madison County. Military honors will be provided…
WAUSA — Memorial services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.