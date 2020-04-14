James Cooper

ORCHARD — Private graveside services for James H. Cooper, 81, Orchard, will be at Orchard Hill Cemetery in rural Orchard.
1938-2020
James died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Orchard with his family.
Jim Cooper, son of Pete and Darlene (Thompsen) Cooper, was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Antelope County. He attended country school and then Orchard Public School, where he graduated in 1958.
On May 17, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Yvonne Stelling at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. They were blessed with four children: James David Cooper, Denis Cooper, Mary (Cooper) Pfanstiel and Mark Cooper.
Jim and Yvonne farmed and ranched in Antelope, Knox and Holt counties throughout their entire lives.
Jim enjoyed hunting; attending cattle auctions; fixing fences; calving cows; relaxing at Coopers’ Cabin; and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His family recalls his other favorites being cracking jokes, drinking milkshakes and sneaking snacks.
Jim is survived by his spouse, Yvonne Cooper; his children, David Cooper of Norfolk, Denis (Tami) Cooper of Orchard, Mary Pfanstiel of Orchard and Mark (Cathy) Cooper of Orchard; eight grandchildren: Larry (Sarah) Cooper, Matt (Tamara) Cooper, Mason (Jennifer) Cooper, Mackenzie (Kenny) McClellan, Mallory Cooper, Jenna (Travis) Boelter, Jake Guenther and Jaxon Guenther; and five great-grandchildren, Tylee Cooper, Bailey Cooper and Brady, Josie and Jacee Anthony.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Darlene, and his son-in-law, Tim Pfanstiel.
