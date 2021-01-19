James Cooper

LAUREL — Services for James E. Cooper, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
In other news
AINSWORTH — A memorial service will be held at a later date for Wayne S. “Spud” Bower, 84, Ainsworth. He died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
O’NEILL — Services for Helen McCart, 95, Norfolk, formerly O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for James E. Cooper, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Lonnie Opkis, 77, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
TILDEN — Services for Rudy Spulak, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
PLAINVIEW — Private memorial services for Jane Anderson, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Stanley R. Karel, 80, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Jacquie Samway will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.
NORFOLK — A private service for Sister Dorothy Frances Brooks, O.S.B., 93, Norfolk, will be at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Lynnett G. Hansen, 81, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.