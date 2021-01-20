James Cooper

LAUREL — Services for James E. Cooper, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 54 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4505, both of Laurel.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.