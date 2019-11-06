James Clarence

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for James “Jim” Clarence, 68, Ponca, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City after a brief illness.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1950-2019
James Arthur “Jim” Clarence was born Dec. 16, 1950, to Howard and Marie (Luce) Clarence in Bloomfield. He was baptized and confirmed at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Jim attended rural elementary school and First Trinity Lutheran School. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1969.
Jim lived in the Bloomfield community and worked at various farm jobs throughout the years. He most recently resided at Elms Care Center in Ponca.
Jim enjoyed going out to eat, Mountain Dew and playing UNO.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane (Shirley) Clarence; his sisters, Myra (Melvin) Ketelsen, Arylene (Kenneth) Ketelsen, Patty (George) Thiele, Corrine (Wes) Eisenbeiss and Connie (Bernard) Kaster; a sister-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.