James Carstens

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for James A. Carstens, 75, of Lincoln was held Thursday, July 1, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln. Graveside services will be held in Battle Creek at a later date.
He died Sunday, June 27, 2021.
1946-2021
James Allen Carstens was born Feb. 19, 1946, to Gerhardt and Lucinda (Flesner) Carstens. He was raised in Battle Creek but called Lincoln home for over 50 years. He was the owner/operator of Professional Tire Company for 27 years before retiring in 2014. James thoroughly enjoyed time with family and friends and faithfully attended his grandchildren’s activities and events.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean (Barkdoll); children Jeff (Sandy), Joel (Mary) and Jill (Troy) Knox; grandchildren Ali, Connor, Tyler, Abigail, Ethan, James, Jacob, Beau and Adyson; five great-grandsons; sisters Dianne (Duane) Klug and Janice (Dennis) Aldag; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by his parents and sister Nadine Thurber.
Cards/memorials can be sent to Jean Carstens, 5305 Ellendale Road, Lincoln, NE 68510.