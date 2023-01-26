 Skip to main content
James Bush

NORFOLK — Services for James D. Bush, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. James Bush died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Dennis Fleming

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Dennis R. Fleming, 78, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Le…

Lance Thomsen

TILDEN — Memorial services for Lance C. Thomsen, 31, formerly of Wakefield and Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Ella Voelker

NORFOLK — Services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ella Voelker died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Jonathon Allen

NORFOLK — Services for Jonathon L. “Jon” Allen, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. A graveside service will be at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.

Timothy Gibbs

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy D. “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate.

Mary Ann Crabb

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Darral Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Darral H. Voecks, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Fernau

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Donald R. Fernau, 93, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.

Judith Gilmore

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

