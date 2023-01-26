NORFOLK — Services for James D. Bush, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. James Bush died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Dennis R. Fleming, 78, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Le…
TILDEN — Memorial services for Lance C. Thomsen, 31, formerly of Wakefield and Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — Services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ella Voelker died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Jonathon L. “Jon” Allen, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. A graveside service will be at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Services for Timothy D. “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Darral H. Voecks, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Donald R. Fernau, 93, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.