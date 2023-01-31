James Bush

NORFOLK — Services for James D. “Jim” Bush, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
1930-2023
He died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, where he had resided since February 2022.
James Dean Bush was born July 2, 1930, in Wayne to John and Alvina (Paulsen) Bush. He graduated from Wayne High School. His lifelong appreciation for classic jazz music was born while playing saxophone in a local jazz band.
Jim’s service in the U.S. Army was cut short by his father’s death; he returned home to operate the family farm. He served two years in the Army National Guard.
On Oct. 11, 1964, Jim married Anita Schnoor at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two children, Valerie and Bradley, and lived on his family’s farm in Wayne County near Carroll. The couple worked together in farming, milking dairy cows, raising hogs and growing crops. In 1991, the family moved to Norfolk, and Jim worked for Arrow Stage Lines for the next 20 years.
Jim was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he served on the board of elders, sang in the choir and attended Bible studies. In retirement, he enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cheering for the Huskers and using his computer.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Greg) Stoj of Omaha; son Dr. Bradley (Kimberlee) Bush of Monument, Colo.; four grandchildren, Lauren, Kayla, Morgan and Lawton Bush; and sister-in-law Elaine Bush of Brighton, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Anita in 2016; sister Joye (Howard) Porter; and brother Joseph Bush.
