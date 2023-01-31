 Skip to main content
James Bush

James Bush

NORFOLK — Services for James D. “Jim” Bush, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2023

He died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, where he had resided since February 2022.

James Dean Bush was born July 2, 1930, in Wayne to John and Alvina (Paulsen) Bush. He graduated from Wayne High School. His lifelong appreciation for classic jazz music was born while playing saxophone in a local jazz band.

Jim’s service in the U.S. Army was cut short by his father’s death; he returned home to operate the family farm. He served two years in the Army National Guard.

On Oct. 11, 1964, Jim married Anita Schnoor at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two children, Valerie and Bradley, and lived on his family’s farm in Wayne County near Carroll. The couple worked together in farming, milking dairy cows, raising hogs and growing crops. In 1991, the family moved to Norfolk, and Jim worked for Arrow Stage Lines for the next 20 years.

Jim was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he served on the board of elders, sang in the choir and attended Bible studies. In retirement, he enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cheering for the Huskers and using his computer.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Greg) Stoj of Omaha; son Dr. Bradley (Kimberlee) Bush of Monument, Colo.; four grandchildren, Lauren, Kayla, Morgan and Lawton Bush; and sister-in-law Elaine Bush of Brighton, Mich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Anita in 2016; sister Joye (Howard) Porter; and brother Joseph Bush.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Trevion Richardson

Trevion Richardson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Trevion R.A. “T.J.” Richardson Jr., 9-month-old son of Trevion Richardson and Caitlin Marvin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. A private inurnment service will be at a later date.

John Tollefson

John Tollefson

NORFOLK — Services for John L. Tollefson, 79, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.

Margaret DeBlauw

Margaret DeBlauw

HARTINGTON — Margaret DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Evelyn Mock

Evelyn Mock

TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Ty Eberhardt

Ty Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd. Brandon Van Winkle will officiate.

John Tollefson

John Tollefson

NORFOLK — Services for John L. “Tolly” Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Le…

Janet Miller

Janet Miller

Memorial services for Janet D. Miller, 78, will be at a later date.

Derek Friedrich

Derek Friedrich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview.

Leonard Hassenstab

Leonard Hassenstab

HUMPHREY — Services for Leonard V. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

