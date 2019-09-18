James Brozek

NORFOLK — Services for James “Jim” Brozek, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Herman J. Wagner, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V…
ATKINSON — Services for Mary A. Straka, 85, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for John T. “Woodchuck” Wright, 65, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Tilden Cemetery in Tilden.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for James Holland, 43, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Dorsey Community Church north of O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
A memorial gathering for Catherine S. Leick, 31, will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for JoAnn Owens, 88, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Bethany Cemetery in rural Carroll.
WAYNE — Services for Carol Brown, 76, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for James “Jim” Brozek, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Ace F. Ewing, 68, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.