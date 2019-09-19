James Brozek

NORFOLK — Private inurnment for James P. “Jim” Brozek, 79, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1939-2019
James “Jim” Brozek was born on Oct. 19, 1939, in Norfolk, to Victor and Cora (Schreiner) Brozek. Jim attended grade school in Battle Creek and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1957. He’s a native of Norfolk.
Ever since Jim was a little boy, he was always curious and wanted to see the other side of the mountain. For almost 40 years, he lived in California and then two years in Maryland. He loved to travel far and wide. He visited European countries and loved to read books related to historical and Civil War events.
He married Teresita Mercado on Nov. 11, 1990, in Las Vegas. Jim moved back to Norfolk to retire and enjoy a simple living life.
He was one of the first owners/distillers to build the first licensed distillery in the state of Nebraska. He perfected the Chase Vodka recipe which is still in the market today.
Jim had a brilliant mind and love of creating and tinkering with his hands. He did a lot of engineering work and computer business in California. He knew how to fix things, whether it was mechanical, electrical, plumbing, crafts and practical advice. He always had excellent ideas.
Jim was a fine and funny gentleman, and he will be missed by his family and friends. He’s gone but will remain in our hearts forever. Of course — he was a Cornhusker fan.
Jim is survived by his spouse, Tess Brozek of Norfolk; a stepson, Jay of New Hampshire; daughters Jane of Columbus and Jean of Columbus; sisters Joyce of Colorado and Jan of Colorado; grandchildren Katie, Merle, Mac, Devin, Emory and Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean.
Cards and condolences may be mailed to 1501 Homewood Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may also be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.