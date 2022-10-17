 Skip to main content
James Black

NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Black died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence.

In other news

Richard Lovig

Richard Lovig

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Lovig, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Richard Lovig died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Patricia Scott

Patricia Scott

LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Rebecca Keller

Rebecca Keller

SPENCER — Services for Rebecca Keller, 43, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Spencer.

Stephanie Meisner

Stephanie Meisner

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Stephanie A. Meisner, 63, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Donald Gloe

Donald Gloe

OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…

Rosemary Grant

Rosemary Grant

Services for Rosemary (Williams) Grant, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colo. Inurnment will be at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.

Joseph Fichtl

Joseph Fichtl

CLARKSON — Services for Joseph M. Fichtl, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Debra Sanders

Debra Sanders

COLERIDGE — Services for Debra M. Sanders, 70, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Debra Sanders died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

