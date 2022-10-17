NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Black died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Richard Lovig, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Richard Lovig died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
SPENCER — Services for Rebecca Keller, 43, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Spencer.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Stephanie A. Meisner, 63, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…
Services for Rosemary (Williams) Grant, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colo. Inurnment will be at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.
CLARKSON — Services for Joseph M. Fichtl, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Services for Debra M. Sanders, 70, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Debra Sanders died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Black died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence.