NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
James Black died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence.
1934-2022
James E. “Jim” Black, son of Howard and Helen (Axelson) Black, was born July 17, 1934, at McLean. He was confirmed at the Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Jim attended Randolph High School, served in the U.S. Navy, and then returned home to finish high school.
On Sept. 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Barbara Finkhouse at the Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. They were the parents of two children, James and Kassey.
James lived in Norfolk all of his life. His career included driving truck for Vulcraft, working in sales at Norfolk Office Equipment and Schmodes, driving bus for Arrow Stage Lines and finally owning and operating his own truck.
Grilling and spending time with his family and friends were some of Jim’s favorite pastimes. He also loved flying his airplanes. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Jim is survived by his spouse, Barbara; children Jim Black and Kassey Black (fiancé Kevin Koenig); three grandchildren, Kelli Dugger, Megan Black and Kati Stanley; three great-grandchildren; and brother Dennis Black.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Barker.