James Bertram

Memorial services for James L. Bertram, 94, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 322 N. Molley St., Bennington. Inurnment of ashes will be in Edna, Texas.

James Bertram died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Bennington.

Jim was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Armour, S.D., to the late Louis E. and Helen Ann (nee) Kiunke Bertram. He was baptized Feb. 24, 1928, and confirmed Oct. 26, 1941, in the American Lutheran Church.

The Bertram family moved from South Dakota to Damon, Texas, when Jim was 3 years old. At age 11, he grew vegetables, which he sold from his bicycle rack after school. Following high school graduation at age 16, Jim worked as a roughneck in the oil field, until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1945.

Jim and Eula Dell Fogle married in 1947. In their early years, Jim started his own TV sales and repair shop, and a dry-cleaning business. He later worked as an auto salesman, eventually owning a GM franchise and became a real estate broker around the Edna, Texas, area. Jim served on several church and civic committees in Jackson County, Texas.

Jim was preceded in death by his spouse, Eula Dell; daughter Pamela Lopez; and sister Juanita Van Cleve.

He is survived by spouse Norma Jean, of Bennington; grandchildren Misty Reyes, Billy Howell, Kristin Lopez and Pamela Lopez; 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, all living in Texas.

 Service will be live streamed on the St. John’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/StJohnsBennington. Condolences can be left online at LincolnAlternativeFuneral.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

