Memorial services for James L. Bertram, 94, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 322 N. Molley St., Bennington. Inurnment of ashes will be in Edna, Texas.
James Bertram died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Bennington.
1928-2022
Jim was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Armour, S.D., to the late Louis E. and Helen Ann (nee) Kiunke Bertram. He was baptized Feb. 24, 1928, and confirmed Oct. 26, 1941, in the American Lutheran Church.
The Bertram family moved from South Dakota to Damon, Texas, when Jim was 3 years old. At age 11, he grew vegetables, which he sold from his bicycle rack after school. Following high school graduation at age 16, Jim worked as a roughneck in the oil field, until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1945.
Jim and Eula Dell Fogle married in 1947. In their early years, Jim started his own TV sales and repair shop, and a dry-cleaning business. He later worked as an auto salesman, eventually owning a GM franchise and became a real estate broker around the Edna, Texas, area. Jim served on several church and civic committees in Jackson County, Texas.
Jim was preceded in death by his spouse, Eula Dell; daughter Pamela Lopez; and sister Juanita Van Cleve.
He is survived by spouse Norma Jean, of Bennington; grandchildren Misty Reyes, Billy Howell, Kristin Lopez and Pamela Lopez; 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, all living in Texas.
Service will be live streamed on the St. John’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/StJohnsBennington. Condolences can be left online at LincolnAlternativeFuneral.com.