James Beller

LINDSAY — Services for James J. “Jim” Beller, 88, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Lindsay with military rites by Rotherham American Legion Post 261 of Lindsay, Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center in Genoa.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.