James Beller

LINDSAY —  Services for James J. “Jim” Beller, 88, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Lindsay with military rites by Rotherham American Legion Post 261 of Lindsay, Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Beller died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center in Genoa.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1933-2021

James Joseph Beller, son of Lawrence and Elsie (Ramaekers) Beller, was born on June 28, 1933, in Madison. Jim was baptized the next day, June 29, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. He received his education through the eighth grade at Lindsay Holy Family School. Jim then began working full time, helping his dad on the farm and driving truck.

On Sept. 29, 1953, Jim was inducted into the U.S. Army. Jim earned the rank SP3 before being honorably discharged on Sept. 28, 1955.

Jim was united in marriage to Mary Catherine Bothe on May 25, 1957, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. The couple then made their home in Lindsay, Greeley, Colo., St. George, Utah, and Columbus. Jim was a farmer and cattle feeder, starting the Beller Feedlot west of Lindsay.

For most of his life, Jim was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. For the last four years, Jim had been a member of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Columbus. He was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 605 in Columbus.

Jim always dressed appropriately for church, and found great joy in God, family and friends. He loved spending his time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed four-wheeling/Jeeping in Utah and Deadwood S.D., and snowmobiling and skiing in Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Jim served on many boards and committees, including Nebraska Beef Industry Foundation, Nebraska Livestock Feeders Association, Platte County Feeders Association, Bank of Lindsay board member, Lindsay Optimist Club, Holy Family Athletic Club and parish council. He enjoyed volunteering in St. George for the Catholic Thrift Store and Soup Kitchen, was a volunteer for the BLM and police department.

Jim was a charter member of the Jeeping Group in St. George. They started with five members and have grown now to over 600. He also volunteered at Columbus Hospital and the Holy Family Project Center (bringing some tasty sandwiches).

Jim is survived by his spouse, Mary Catherine Beller of Columbus; three sons, Terry (Karla) Beller of Lindsay, Marc (Bonnie) Beller of Columbus, Mike (Julie) Beller of Humphrey; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Hegemann of Norfolk, Pat Heimann of Fremont; three brothers, Jerry (Joanie) Beller of Omaha, Harry (Mary) Beller of Custer, S.D., Bob (Lorrie) Beller of Monroe; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: a son, Richard Beller in 2004; a brother, Larry (Rita) Beller; a sister, Celine “Boots” (Alvin) Bender; two brothers-in-law, Ed Hegemann and George Heimann and four nephews, Troy Beller, Herb Bender, Jim Hegemann and Tom Heimann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

