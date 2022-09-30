HOWELLS — Services for James “Jim” Baumert, 92, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil at the church.
James Baumert died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Howells.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
———
He is survived by his children, Deanne (Gary) Ernesti of Omaha, Gary (Bernadine) Baumert, Debra (Dave) Blum and Christine (Daylin) Risch of Howells; sister-in-law Erika Pimper of Brigham City, Utah; 20 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
Lunch at the Howells Catholic Social Hall will follow the burial.