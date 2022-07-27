NORFOLK — Services for James C. “Jim” Barritt, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Barritt died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mary F. Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ROYAL — Services for Marlowe Jensen, 87, Royal, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Royal City Auditorium. Burial will be in the Tilden Cemetery.
YANKTON — Services for Franklin Rempp, 89, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Yankton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 791 of Yank…
STUART — Services for LaNell Schneider, 66, formerly of Stuart, will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Matthew Norlen will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.
OSMOND — Services for Marvin L. Koehler, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, …