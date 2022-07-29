 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial services for James C. “Jim” Barritt, 84, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.

James Barritt died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

1937-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/James-Barritt/#!/PhotosVideos.

Jim was born on Dec. 14, 1937, in Norfolk to Kenneth and Marvel (Clifton) Barritt. He attended Norfolk Public Schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Norfolk High School.

He married Darlene (Nathan) on Sept. 23, 1955, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Jim and Darlene resided in Norfolk.

Jim worked as a truck route driver for various jobs throughout his life. He drove for Hiland Potato Chip Co., Farner Co., and Barrel of Fun Potato Chip Co. After he retired, he continued working part time at various places and also at Courtesy Ford in Norfolk.

Jim took pride and joy taking caring of his vehicles and keeping them clean. He enjoyed a chocolate shake and helping fix anything for his friends and neighbors. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk.

Survivors include his spouse, Darlene Barritt of Norfolk; children Sheryl (Dick) Hoff of Stanton and Tim (Marci) Barritt of Norfolk; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandsons; a brother, Kay Barritt of Stuart; and a brother, Ron (Virginia) Barritt of Norfolk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy; his parents, Kenneth and Marvel; and a sister, Marlene Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

