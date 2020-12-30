James Ankeny

HARTINGTON — Services for James B. Ankeny, 95, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Alfred P. “Al” Schneider, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American L…
HARTINGTON — Services for James B. Ankeny, 95, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
BRISTOW — Services for Jarold “Jerry” Dennis, 87, Bristow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Shelly Masat, 58, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ollie M. Provancha, 94, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Jon J. Blevins, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jeff Sours will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Delilah Lucille Faughender, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.