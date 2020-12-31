James Ankeny

FORDYCE — Services for James B. Ankeny, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue an hour prior to services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.