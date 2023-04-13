CREIGHTON — Services for James “Jim” Abbenhaus, 75, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the community center.
James Abbenhaus died unexpectedly at Avera Creighton Hospital on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2023
James August Abbenhaus, son of Francis and Anne (Sueper) Abbenhaus, was born April 29, 1947. He attended country school through the second grade, finished grade school at St. Andrew’s Catholic School, and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1965. Jim enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1971.
On May 7, 1966, Jim was united in marriage to Kay Opkis, his childhood sweetheart, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were married for nearly 57 years. Two sons and a daughter were born to them: Joe, Jeff and Traci. They were all raised on the farm located between Bloomfield and Creighton.
Jim was a lifelong farmer. He helped his dad, farmed on his own and with his son and grandsons in later years. He competed in tractor pulls and car shows, belonged to the Southwest Brew Crew Tug of War team and always loved to have a good time with family, friends and neighbors.
Jim and Kay enjoyed touring the countryside and area communities, visiting with old and new friends alike. He took great pride in his vehicles, especially the Hummer and 1965 Chevrolet Impala. In the last few years, they enjoyed camping with family and friends.
Survivors include his spouse, Kay; children Joe (Andrea) Abbenhaus of Bloomfield, Jeff (Debbie) Abbenhaus of Bloomfield and Traci (Terry) Gall of Basehor, Kan.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers Bob (Joanne) Abbenhaus and Tom (Tammy) Abbenhaus.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and an infant granddaughter, Lexis Abbenhaus.
“I’m not here for a long time; I’m here for a good time!”