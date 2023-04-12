James Abbenhaus

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL
OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie and Mills. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston,
Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming,
Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders,
Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline,
Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 21 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Prescribed burning is being conducted in the region for the
management of prairie and rangelands, and smoke may affect the air
quality in Nebraska.

Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and
other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur.
Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of
Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

Weather Alert

James Abbenhaus

CREIGHTON — Services for James “Jim” Abbenhaus, 75, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. James Abbenhaus died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Sharon Boatman

Sharon Boatman

WAYNE — Sharon K. Boatman, 79, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Donna Cole

Donna Cole

O’NEILL — Services for Donna Cole, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Larry Brom

Larry Brom

MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church, 504 S. Nebraska St., in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Gu…

Randy Volquardsen

Randy Volquardsen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, will begin at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Kelly’s Golf Course on West Highway 275 near Norfolk.

Ardyce Protivinsky

Ardyce Protivinsky

O’NEILL — Services for Ardyce Protivinsky, 101, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Minnie Laible

Minnie Laible

ATKINSON — Minnie Laible, 87, Stuart, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.

Marietta Kay Crosier

Marietta Kay Crosier

OAKDALE — Services for Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, will be at 11 a.m. on June 3 at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Harriet Jacobs

Harriet Jacobs

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

Thomas Hagstrom

Thomas Hagstrom

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Hagstrom died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

