PILGER — Services for Jaime Gooch, 28, Bellevue, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Masks are encouraged for the visitation and service.
She died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Bellevue.
Minnick Funeral Home of Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.
1993-2021
The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
Jaime Lynn Gooch was born Jan. 21, 1993, to Amy Skovsende and James Gooch Jr. in Wayne. Jaime attended Jefferson Elementary School in Norfolk and Wisner-Pilger Public School before graduating in 2011. She went on to play basketball at Aurora University in Aurora, Ill.
After earning her degree, she worked in Illinois, Florida and, after moving back to Nebraska, worked at Mutual of Omaha.
Jaime loved basketball, especially the Kansas Jayhawks, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her mother, Amy and Kurt Petersen of Pilger; siblings Cassidy Gooch of Pilger, Tyler Gooch of Lincoln, Jessi Gooch of Norfolk, Paige and Dan Scott of Pilger and Matthew Gooch of Lincoln; her dog, Mario; and her dear friend, Cici Hernandez. She also is survived by nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and friends.
Jaime was preceded in death by her father, James Gooch Jr., and her grandparents.