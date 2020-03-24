Jacquette Bartak

CLEARWATER — Private services for Jacquette “Jackie” Bartak, 84, Ewing, will include only her family due to the present healthcare precautions. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater.
A memorial service for the public will be at a later date.
She died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is the handling arrangements.
1935-2020
Jacquette Ann Bartak was born on July 6, 1935, to Wilmer and Marguerite (Dunaway) Mosel at Orchard. She graduated from Ewing High School with the class of 1952. She then went to Wayne State College and received her teaching credentials.
On May 12, 1956, she was united in marriage to Vern Keith Bartak. They made their home south of Ewing. Jackie taught at a rural county school between Ewing and Orchard. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, working with the local 4-H groups and church activities. She loved to paint, golf, read, watching all sports on TV and attend her grandchildren’s events.
Keith and Jackie enjoyed traveling and bus tours. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and St. John’s Christian Mothers. She was CCD teacher for over 25 years and CCD coordinator part of that time, which included some confirmation classes, including planning retreats.
As a member of CORE (Clearwater, Orchard, Royal, Ewing) economic development group, she was instrumental in the building of the Summerland Golf Course near Ewing. Jackie served on the Deloit school board, and she was secretary of the Summerland board of directors for over 20 years.
She is survived by her children: Ann and spouse Kevin Kurpgeweit of Ewing, Beth Hynes of Ewing, Matt Bartak of Ewing and Peg Abels and spouse Bill Weed of Kearney; a daughter-in-law, Barb Bartak of Ewing; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Jami and spouse Brent Schmidt (children Noah and Will), Amanda and spouse Nate Dillon (children Jacson and Phillip), Amber Bartak, Brooke Bartak-Jensen and spouse Nick Jensen, Heather Bartak, Michael Hynes, Laura and spouse Tad Fry, Megan Biddlecome, Alex Abels, Emily Kurpgeweit, Matthew Kurpgeweit and fiancée Alyx Siems (daughter Wesley Grace); a sister, Mona and spouse Bill Snyder of Elkhorn; and her sister-in-law, Doris “DeDe” Gibbs of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sons Steven and Michael; and a sister, Patricia Jensen.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.