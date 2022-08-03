ELGIN — Jacquelyn Dwyer, 89, Elgin, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Private inurnment will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.
Memorials are suggested to the Elgin Public Library.
1932-2022
Jacquelyn Mae Dwyer was born Oct. 13, 1932, on a farm near Edison to the Rev. Fritz and Hazel (Whyte) Hand. She grew up in a very loving and happy home. She was the second oldest of six children. The family lived in Sargent, Fremont and Ewing, where her father was the pastor of the Free Methodist Church. Jackie graduated from Ewing High School with the class of 1950.
She was blessed with two sons from an earlier marriage, Dan and Robert. In 1979, she married her special love, Paul Dwyer. From this union, she was blessed with three stepchildren, Mark, Maureen and Cammy.
Most of her working years were spent as a bookkeeper and office manager. Jacquelyn enjoyed crossword, jigsaw puzzles and reading.
Her spouse, Paul, passed away in 2003. She continued living in their home in the country west of Elgin until 2011, when she moved to an apartment in Elgin.
She is survived by her son, Dan (Sonia) Reiter of Pioneer, La.; stepchildren Mark (Julie) Dwyer of Elgin, Maureen O’Donnell of Eau Claire, Wis., Cammy (Larry) Abbey of Commerce City, Colo.; siblings Phillip Hand of Hebron and Janet (Wesley) Warner of Edison; and some very special grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Paul; a son, Robert; a sister, Geraldine “Gerry” Bader; brothers Walter “Sonny” and Larry Hand; and a daughter-in-law, Sheri Reiter.
